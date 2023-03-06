LITTLE ROCK, Ark – An Arkansas family said they’re left with a lot of questions after their son was rejected from the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

For the past two years, the family living room has been 6-year-old Parker Taylor’s personal classroom.

His parents, Cortney and Fontaine Taylor pulled Parker out of school at the Arkansas School for the Blind at the start of the pandemic. They said it was because their son had a weak immune system, and they were afraid of him getting sick.

When it came time to re-enroll, plans came to a sudden stop.

“That was a little confusing to us because he was already a student there,” Parker’s mother Cortney said.

The Taylor’s say they received a rejection letter from the school. In it, the district said it lacks classroom space and programing needed for Parker. The letter also states Parker is lacking “readiness for braille.”

“What do we do, braille ready? What do you mean? How do we get him braille ready?,” his father Fontaine asked.

In the student handbook, there is no mention of “braille readiness” as a requirement for admission.

As a second opinion, our team emailed the Arkansas Department of Education. They couldn’t speak specifically on the decision about Parker, but did reply with this message to our staff, confirming braille readiness was not a requirement.

“Students are referred to ASBVI by their local school districts. It’s a joint decision between the local school district, ASBVI, and the parents to determine if the school is an appropriate placement for a student. Braille readiness is not a requirement for admission to the school,” Kimberly Mundell with the Arkansas Department of Education explained.

“Now we are extremely confused, wondering why this is happening like this and why are we seeing this? Why is it so difficult for parker to get what he needs?,” said Fontaine Taylor.

For months the Taylor’s said they have been trying to get answers but are often left at a dead end.

So are we, as the Department of Education continually cites privacy concerns for their lack of comment.

“The only thing we are trying to do is educate our kid, that’s it. And give him the best opportunity he can,” Fontaine Taylor said.

The Taylor’s said they will explore every option for their son’s education. Until then, here he will sit, his classroom at home.

The Taylor’s say following the rejection, ASB referred them back to the Little Rock School District for additional support.