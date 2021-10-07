Family searching for missing Bryant man

BRYANT, Ar. — A Bryant man’s family is pleading for the public’s help with finding him.

The family said they just want to know what happened and if he is okay.

“Right about now, we just hope and praying that he alright,” sister, Kimwonda Jackson said.

Anxiety is growing for the family of Ricky Bowman as they look for answers.

“He’s the baby of the family, he’s outgoing, he likes to go to work and everything,” Jackson said. “And since he’s been gone, we’re just lost.”

The 31-year-old has been missing for almost three weeks now.

Jackson said she is trying to stay positive but it’s hard as time continues to go by.

“They work on this every day, we’ve even had some of our investigators even the last area he was seen on foot, they’ve even walked through the woods. Just looking for anything, clues,” Bryant Police Department Sgt. Todd Crowson said.

Bryant police said he was last seen on September 19th around 2 p.m. walking East on Highway 5.

“That’s what’s making this so hard, we have nothing to go off right now,” Crowson said. “That’s why we’re glad we’re doing this story, we keep it pinned to the top of our Facebook page.”

Bowman’s information is also posted on the Morgan Nick Foundation supports Arkansas families searching for missing loved ones.

Police said they still have no leads and now the family is calling on the public for help.

“If y’all see him or anything, can y’all please tell him we love him and to come home,” Jackson said.

Police said he was possibly last wearing a white or Gray shirt with red letters and dark-colored jeans.

Police also said they don’t suspect any foul play. Anyone with information is asked to call Bryant police.