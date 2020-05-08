Family seeks justice 8 years after pregnant mother killed in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A family is still searching for justice 8 years after a pregnant mother was killed in front of her toddler. Another man was killed in the same house the same night.

Years pass, but Shedereka Harris is still searching for answers in her cousin’s murder.

“We want justice for Alexis,” Harris said.

In May 2012, Alexis Crawford, 24, who was pregnant at the time and Herman Hill, 27, were found shot to death in a home on Reed Road outside of North Little Rock. Pulaski County Deputies found Alexis’s 2-year-old son alive inside the home unharmed.

The boy, named Mark, is 10 years old now. Harris sees much of Alexis in him.

“He has her personality to make you laugh and he has her personality to fight.”

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the case is still being actively investigated. A spokesperson says there were persons of interest in the case, however, there wasn’t enough evidence to file formal charges. Harris pleads for help solving the crime.

“Just the slightest little detail. If you remember a car a different person you had seen. Anything would help.”

She hopes to not go another year without answers. She says Mark deserves for his mom to have justice.

“It’s gut wrenching and Very heartbreaking that we don’t know anything,” Harris said.

She says she will keep working until someone is held responsible in the case.

“We are going to get justice for Alexis. We are.”

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous.