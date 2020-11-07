Family speaks out about man killed on I-30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of the good Samaritan killed on Interstate 30 is giving more insight into the man he was.

Tuesday, October 27th Anthony King was pinned in between two vehicles after stopping on the Arkansas River Bridge in Little Rock to help another driver. His family said that act of kindness wasn’t random it’s just who he was.

Sherry Hoggard and her husband Dale talk about their great nephew as if he was one of their own.

“I have 11 grandchildren, so I called him number 12,” Sherry Hoggard said.

In the last year, he spent almost every day at their home lending a helping hand whenever he could.

“Since the COVID pandemic has bothered and turned everybody’s lives upside down, it kind of gave us a direction. It kind of gave us something to do every day because we knew Anthony was coming by,” Dale said.

“He helped me a lot. In fact, the last thing he did at my house was put clean dishes away and dirty dishes in my dishwasher,” Sherry said.

Those acts of kindness weren’t just for those in his family.

“He would stop for hitchhikers and most of us are afraid of things like that,” Sherry said.

She talks about his kind heart and willingness to help. Still, Tuesday’s call came as a shock. but the action behind it did not.

“It did not surprise me when we got the news that he had stopped on that bridge,” Sherry said.

Anthony pulled off on the I-30 Arkansas River Bridge to help a man whose vehicle stalled. While he was out of his car, another crashed into them.

“That was just him. I don’t think he would have passed up a person anywhere that was stranded on the road or needed some help with their vehicle,” Sherry said.

While they both wish they could have one more day with their number 12, They have comfort knowing he died while living for others.

“We know that he’s in heaven and we know that he’s in a lot better place. I know for sure that I’ll see him again and in a lot happier times,” Sherry said.