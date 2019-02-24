Family speaks out after officer-involved shooting in LR Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-The Little Rock Police Department released new information about an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

It happened in the parking lot of All Pro Barbershop where 12th street and Kanis meets, near Rodney Parham.

Little Rock Police says Officer Charles Starks was on patrol when he saw a car listed as stolen.

Officer Starks pulled over the car and asked Bradley Blackshire to get out of the car.

Police say Blackshire began to drive forward.

Officer Starks fired his gun hitting Blackshire.Officers tried to save him.

Blackshire's mother Kim says the shooting could have been prevented.

The family held a vigil and balloon release for Bradley on Saturday.

Blackshire says her only son is gone and his death is taking a toll on her family. She says her son was a loving, caring and funny person.

She says she is fighting for justice and wants answers from the Little Rock Police Department.

"You took baby, you took my only son. He's not going to have a chance to tell his story, but we are going to make sure his story gets out," Blackshire said.

Blackshire says she hasn't heard from police and plans to hire an attorney. She says her son leaves behind a loving family and five young kids.

Investigators say there was a passenger in the car at the time. They say she was not hurt and was interviewed by detectives. Police also spoke with another witness.

The family says they spoke to the witness too. They say what she had to say is not adding up.