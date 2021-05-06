Family speaks out after victim in fatal hit and run identified

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock family is asking for the public’s help after a man was killed in a hit and run.

It happened along Chicot Road, near Azlea Drive. The family is still in shock after the father of 11 was killed.

The family said they just found out just a few days ago, because the man didn’t have identification on him.

“We think, as the family that he’s going over a friend’s house or maybe to a store and was coming right back, you know,” brother, Tramil James said.

What started off as a missing person’s report for 50-year-old Marlon James. Turned into tragedy for the James family last week.

“I got the call,” James said. “They said, he was dead.”

According to the crash report, in late March, James was hit by a car that left the scene before police arrived.

Shortly after, another person who was driving along Chicot Road said they thought they hit something. They looked under their car and saw a body and called the police.

The victim’s brother hopes someone with information will come forward.

“We are wanting justice, somebody knows something,” James said.

The entire family desperate for answers.

“We have a lot of questions,” James said. “He was just a loving man, he really loved his children, he had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock police.