Family throws 11-year-old boy virtual surprise party after having to cancel birthday

GREENBRIER, Ark. – An 11-year-old Faulkner County boy had to cancel his birthday party because of COVID-19, but his family and friends found a way to make sure he didn’t miss out on the celebration.

Instead of inviting guests over, Sal and Margret Passalaqua decided to throw a virtual surprise party for their son Max.

“We were upset that he wasn’t going to be able to have a party,” Sal said. “We brainstormed and came up with maybe having people facetime him, and it just evolved into a big virtual surprise party.”

Friends and family logged on to a video conference call that the family streamed on their living room TV.

When Max walked into the room everyone started singing happy birthday.

“I never knew,” Max said while keeping his eyes glued to everyone on the screen. “I feel surprised and good.”

While it’s not the pool party Max hoped for, this ended up being a pretty good back up.

“I love it,” Max said.