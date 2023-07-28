LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was the Little Rock Rangers’ third straight game day over the last week that you could confidently call the biggest game day in the soccer club’s 7-year history.

Devoted fans flocked to a watch party at Hill Station in Little Rock this afternoon to catch the Rangers facing The Villages SC in the USL2 Southern Conference Finals, the winner making Sunday’s national semis.

“Players want to come to Little Rock, they know about the fanbase, city,” Red Watch President Ryan Stallings said. “So the team is now firing on all cylinders and at the level, just to see the growth together come up is really rewarding to see and gratifying.”

“It’s definitely somewhere we love to be, something we anticipate that this team is capable of every time. The supporters behind us, the city behind us,” co-founder Jason Rector said. “It’s what we should be doing. They just adapt to change, play well, they give us all their heart in 90 minutes plus. It’s what you want out of a pure soccer team.”

With anticipation running high, the day didn’t go as planned. With fans waiting for history to unfold with a 4 p.m. kickoff, heat delays at the game in Newport News, Virginia pushed the game’s start over two hours, finally getting underway at 6:15 p.m.

But well over 100 fans stuck out the wait, many beating the Arkansas heat, FaceTiming the team to wish them luck before the Rangers took the field for maybe the last time in their best season yet.

“One, the fanbase has always been there. Two, winning helps. And winning brings a lot of people back,” Stallings said. “Also the growth of the youth academy and a lot of fanbase with younger generations that will come up for yours to come.”

“Some of these people have been here since 3 this afternoon. It’s impressive, the dedication they have to this team,” Rector said “And with really all their heart. It’s impressive and it means a lot to us as the front office of the team and the team itself. It’s a big deal for them.”