LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From the barn to the Arkansas State Capitol building; more than 200 farmers attended Tuesday morning’s “Arkansas Farmer’s Day.”

The event, hosted by Farm Bureau, was an opportunity for farmers to speak with lawmakers about key legislation to promote agriculture in the state.

Jamie Anderson, a fourth-generation bait fish farmer, said it’s important to have these get-togethers every year to promote Arkansas’ largest industry.

“Just a reminder of how important it is with Arkansas industry that produces our food, fiber, our fuel that keeps Arkansas running and fed along with many parts of our nation that we outsource that to,” Anderson said.

Anderson says farmers are keeping up with national discussions about the farm bill which will impact many in the agriculture industry.