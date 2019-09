Newport, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Correction issued a tweet today saying that Corporal Corey Anderson, 24, was killed early saturday morning in a fatal accident that killed him and another driver.

Arkansas DOC said he was on his way home after his shift at the East Ark Regional Unit.

The identity of the other driver involved has yet to be released.

Cpl. Corey Anderson was on his way home this morning after his shift ended at the East Ark Regional Unit when his vehicle collided with another. He & the driver of the other vehicle were both killed. Anderson was 24 years old. His family, friends, & co-workers are in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/taGivlbyrL — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) September 22, 2019

Here is the tweet from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.