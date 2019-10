GEORGETOWN, Ark. (News release) — If only opening up the water drainage in a wildlife management area were as simple as pouring in a few hundred gallons of Liquid Plumber. Of course, it’s not. The drainage corridors in the South Unit of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA are so clogged, the AGFC summoned a Louisiana company to send two amphibious mulching machines and an amphibious excavator to clear the way for water to drain out of the unit.

Johnny Waldrup, an AGFC biologist supervisor overseeing the project, said the South Unit’s drainage sloughs have, over the years, become clogged with dead and fallen trees, live vegetation, sediment and other debris, restricting the way water can move out of a WMA that’s already in a precarious position, having lost about 1,000 acres of greentree reservoir timber in recent years. The timber die-off, discovered in spring 2018, has been attributed to water remaining on the red oaks during the growing season. The loss of the red oaks is critical in any greentree reservoir, as those particular species provide needed acorns to migrating waterfowl, and as they die off, undesirable species replace them.The drainage backup was affecting a literal marathon of distance in the South Unit: The drains in the unit total 26.4 miles (0.2 miles longer than the actual distance of a running marathon), Waldrup said, with this year’s first phase clearing about 12 miles. As of Sept. 23, Waldrup says, the contractors had cleared 7 miles of drainage, and the first phase should be completed by Oct. 11.