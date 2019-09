WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple was driving in Highway I-49 when the rear tire malfunctioned causing them to crash and killing the passenger.

Todd A. Wright, 58, was driving on Highway I-49 near Fayetteville, mid afternoon Saturday, when the rear tire malfunctioned causing him and his wife to crash.

Stephanie R. Wright, 50, was killed in the crash.

Todd Wright was taken to the Washington Regional Hospital.