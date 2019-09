UNION COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead and two children hurt after a crash in Union County Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 30-year-old Juridisha Cherell Betters of Strong.

It happened shortly before noon Saturday on State Highway 275.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the vehicle driven by Betters went out of control in a curve.

The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree in a ditch.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.