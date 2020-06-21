Fatal crash leaves one woman dead, police investigating

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A Russellville woman has died after a crash in Pulaski County early Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 46-year-old Tracy Henson.

Two women in another vehicle were hurt.

It happened in the northbound lane of Interstate 530 near mile marker 5 around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Henson was traveling south in the northbound lane when it struck the second car.

The investigation into what led up to the collision is continuing.