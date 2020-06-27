Fatal hit and run in Stuttgart, police investigating

STUTTGART, Ark. — Police posted to Facebook about a hit and run scene they were working early Satruday morning.

The hit and run left one man, who had been walking down the sidewalk, dead.

Here is the full post made by the Stuttgart police department:

“Stuttgart Officers and Investigators are on the scene working a hit and run fatality accident with a pedestrian on Highway 79. It appears that sometime during the overnight hours, a vehicle left the roadway and struck a 56-year-old man who was walking down the sidewalk. He was found deceased on the roadside. The vehicle then left the scene. If anyone has any information on the vehicle, driver or passengers, please call Stuttgart PD 870-673-1414”