Fatal motor vehicle accident near Buffalo River Trailhead

BUFFALO NATIONAL RIVER, Ponca, Ark. – (News release) On December 31, 2019, Carlos E. Tabron (48) of Little Rock, Ark., died from injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident near the Buffalo River Trailhead on AR-21 at Boxley. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Tabron was driving a tractor trailer loaded with industrial rolls of paper northbound on AR-21 when his truck left the highway and rolled over in an adjacent field.

Impact from the accident caused the truck’s fuel tanks to rupture, spilling approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel in the field. Buffalo National River’s resource management staff responded and determined that the spill was contained in the soil near the accident; no contamination entered nearby waterways. The Arkansas Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident. Buffalo National River is working with the State Office of Emergency Management and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to clean up the diesel fuel and restore the vegetation.

Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Tabron’s family and friends. The National Park Service wishes to thank all of the medical first responders, volunteers, and emergency roadside services that provided assistance.

There are numerous State Highways that traverse Buffalo National River. Please use the utmost caution while traveling through and visiting your park.