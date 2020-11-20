Fatality pedestrian accident on Roosevelt in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police and accident reconstruction officers are working on a fatality pedestrian accident near the intersection of Roosevelt and Brown. East and westbound traffic are slowed.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Roosevelt Road across from the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

