LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 5-year-old is recovering in the hospital tonight after being run over by a Pulaski County Special School District bus.

“His whole lower half had been run over,” father, Christopher Edgar said.

After picking up students from Daisy Bates Elementary School on Friday afternoon, kids got off the bus like they do everyday.

Although, for 5-year-old Dawson Edgar, the end of this bus ride went completely different than usual.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson’s leg was run over after falling while exiting the bus near Hensley.

“He got off the bus, according to Dawson, the arm had closed on him and knocked him down and um the bus driver pulled off and didn’t see him,” Edgar said.

After Dawson fell, the bus driver thought all the kids were in the clear and started pulling away.

Dawson was rushed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for his injuries.

“It was scary, it was terrifying. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for sure,” Edgar said.

Christopher Edgar said Dawson has a complete break to his femur, having to have surgery Friday night to put in plates and screws, and he has multiple fractures to his pelvis.

“The initial recovery from the break will be about 6 months or so,” Edgar stated.

Then in six months to a year, Dawson will head back to Children’s to get surgery to remove the plates and screws.

Despite it all, Dawson has kept the biggest smile on his face.

“He has been a champ the whole time, has not even phased him,” Edgar said.

Christopher said his principle and his teacher were his first visitor last night.

Some good news, Dawson could get out of the hospital as early as Monday.

The Pulaski County Special School District released this statement to us, “We offer our thoughts and prayers to the family. Out of respect for the family, the District will not have any additional comment at this time”.