SHERIDAN, Ark.- A father is searching for his missing son out of Sheridan.

Claudie Criswell, 27, has been missing since last Tuesday.

His father says he suffers from past head trauma and authorities have been informed.

Claudie Criswell is described as tall and lanky with blonde hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos on each arm.

If you have any information, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.