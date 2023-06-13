LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Father’s Day is right around the corner, but there’s still time to get Dad an Arkansas-themed gift for June 18.

Getting just the right gift for the Dad who has everything can be challenging for many. The good news is that if the Dad who has everything is in Arkansas, the challenge is easier to meet.

Here’s a selection of Arkansas-made and Arkansas-themed gifts for Dad:

Arkansas campground map from Camp Arkansas: If it is a campground in Arkansas it’s on this map, including state parks, national parks, Corps of Engineers parks, and more. No more fumbling around to find the right map for park details.

A new knife: A.G. Russell Knives has a broad selection of all types of knives, including handmade Arkansas collectibles, sold from its Rogers showroom or online. The selection is everything from small folding pen knives to kitchen knives to blades used in hunting.

Speaking of knives, Eggshells Kitchen Company in Little Rock has a broad selection of anything for the kitchen, even cooking classes and gift cards. Dad’s who enjoy time in the kitchen would certainly appreciate something from here.

And for ranges outside the kitchen, Ozark Outdoor Supply in Little Rock has what Dad needs to get outside and enjoy it. One corner of the website even offers hot tips on fun outdoor locations in the Natural State.

A place for unique and custom gift ideas is Cedar Valley Carvings in Conway. As the name implies they will carve you whatever you think Dad needs, including his name in a log, to order.

An Arkansas Dad may well be in the mood for Razorback gear. Hog Heaven has a selection of gifts to show support for the Hogs. And remember the Arkansas Travelers have their own official outlet for gifts.

For something unexpected, the gift shop at the Subiaco Monastery has unique gifts, including its in-house hot sauce selection, wooden crafts and the famous Abbey Brittle. And Country Monks Beer is a genuine one-of-a-kind offering from the abbey.

The Little Rock-based Arkansocks has unique socks, shirts, and more. The brand is carried by several local retailers as well.

Sebastian County-born Sonora Louise Smart Dodd is considered the “Mother of Father’s Day” for her work in establishing and promoting the holiday.