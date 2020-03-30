Faulkner Co. Sheriff’s Office announces changes to jail’s commissary, mail services

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that changes are coming to the detention center’s commissary services and mail system.

According to a news release, the commissary services will transition to Keefe Commissary starting Wednesday, April 1.

To add funds to a detainee’s account, visit www.accesscorrections.com.

Also effective April 1, the Faulkner County Detention Center will no longer accept detainee mail until the facility with the exception of legal mail and media requests. Officials say this change is to reduce the introduction of contraband into the facility and to make the environment safer for staff and detainees.

The new address to send detainee mail is:

Jail ATM.com – Faulkner County Jail

Inmate ID#, Inmate Full Name

500 Amity Rd, Ste 5B PMB 53

Conway, AR 72032