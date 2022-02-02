FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a teen that went missing on Wednesday said to be in possible danger.

According to investigators, 13-year-old Anastasia Williams is described as 6 feet tall, 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, bleached jeans with holes and black & white high-top converse sneakers.

The last location she was seen was Justin Drive, just off Brannon Road in Greenbrier.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Faulkner County Sheriff’s dispatch at 501-328-5906 and reference Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.