Faulkner County farmer playing catch-up after flooding

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.-The flooding caused big problems for thousands of homes and businesses across the state.

It also had an impact on several farmers.

Joe Thrash is a farmer in Faulkner County, and now he has to play catch up.

Thrash says the rain was already a problem, and when the flood came, it made things 10 times worse.

He has roughly 2,000 acres of pasture and crop land in Faulkner County.

“We missed our corn crop and rice crop this year because of all the rain and flooding,” Thrash said.

On top of that, part of his land is still under water because it’s right next to the Lollie Levee that almost breached.

“We got about 250 acres of soybeans planted out of 1,300 acres, so we’ve got a long way to go,” Thrash said.

He’s also had to deal with flooding issues at his home and second farm in Perry County.

Thrash says it’s hard to put a number on how much money he’s lost, but he says it’s in the thousands.

He says once water levels are back to normal he has to move cattle from his farm in Perry County back to Mayflower.