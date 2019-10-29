Faulkner County Flea market thieves

Bigalow, Ark. — A Faulkner County family says they feel like they can not catch a break after flooding ruined their business and now thieves won’t leave them alone.

Nona’s Flea market was hit hard during the summer flooding that filled Toad Suck. Since then Wynona Lipsmeyer and her family have been working to clean it up and get it back open. But since that clean up began things keep getting stolen.

“Shelving and it looks like they had cut some wires maybe they were going to take the copper,” said Wynona.

Wynona said for a while the thefts slowed down but now its happening again. Sunday clean up materials were stolen.

“All the rakes all the shovels the brooms. All the things I was using the clean up the place.”

Some photos of a car believed to be used in the theft were snapped by someone near by.

“Don’t take what doesnt belong to you. You know if you wouldn’t want that done to you for someone to come take from your home and your business then don’t do it to others.”

The family has turned those over to the Faulkner & Perry County Sheriff’s Offices. If you have any information on who is responsible call one of those two agencies.

