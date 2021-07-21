Faulkner County leaders approve counties first animal shelter

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark – Faulkner County leaders voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a building that will be the site of the county’s first animal shelter.

County Leaders agreed to spend about $400,000 on the site, using the money from a volunteer tax the county set up for animal control in 2000.

Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker says the shelter will take some of the weight off the sheriff’s office that is currently handling all stray dog calls.

“Probably in a four-month period they’ll get a thousand calls,” said Judge Baker.

Last year, a 9-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in the county.

Donna Clawson lives in Faulkner County and says she sees stray dogs everywhere.

“There’s no place to take them,” said Clawson.

Clawson said in the last 10 years, she’s helped foster over 50 dogs.

“You want to help all of them, but the sad truth is you can’t you just can’t,” said Clawson.

Clawson said she’s looking forward to a brighter future for everyone.

The county will take over the space in February and says it hopes to have it open by August of 2022.