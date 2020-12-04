Faulkner County sets COVID records with all-time high number of cases

CONWAY, Ark. — As we continue to see the country’s COVID-19 cases spike, Faulkner County also breaking COVID-19 records Thursday.

Faulkner county saw its highest number of new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations all in one day.

“It’s nothing surprising, we’ve seen this steadily increase,” City of Conway COVID Coordinator, Ty Ledbetter said.

Here are the latest numbers reported by the city:

Total Active Cases: 579(+42)

Total cases(active & inactive): 4,998

Total Confirmed Hospitalized in Faulkner County: 50

“Conway seems to be doing really good about wearing masks for the most part, anywhere you go, you’re going to see people that won’t wear them,” Ledbetter said. “It’s frustrating.”

Moving forward the city has canceled or move most of their Christmas events to virtual.

“It’s working with the nonprofits,” Ledbetter said. “We’re working on a warming center. We’re working on that but making sure we do it safely.”

As far as the colleges and universities in Conway, Ledbetter said they are in good standing.

“With three colleges in town, our college numbers actually look really good,” Ledbetter said.

He said Hendrix College is all virtual and UCA’s spokesperson said they moved to remote and no in-person instruction for the rest of the semester and finals.

As the pandemic continues Ledbetter has a message for the Conway community.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands and avoid big gatherings… the holiday times are really tough,” Ledbetter said.

The city of Conway posts daily updates here, and they also post their numbers on their Facebook page. We will continue to monitor this situation and update you as it develops.