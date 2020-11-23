Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals installs state-of-the-art AI infrared camera technology at the Faulkner County Detention Center

CONWAY, Ark.- Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals has installed a state-of-the-art ULSee Camera technology in the Faulkner County Detention Center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fevers are one of the main indicators of COVID-19 infection, and this new technology can detect body temperature from up to 13 feet away. ULSee’s “A.I. Infrared Monitor” promotes non-contact body temperature measurement, helps to prevent cross-infection, and reduces in-person interaction. Temperature readings are available within one second of the scan.

“As a life-long law enforcement officer, I take my responsibility to serve and protect very seriously,” said Ryals. “Although COVID-19 has presented additional challenges for detention and correctional facilities, we continue to work around the clock to find tools that will reduce the risk of exposure to our detainees, staff, and visitors to our facility.”

The ULSee A.I. also has the added benefit of being able to screen a group of people, creating efficiencies for staff as well as expediting the employees and visitor check-in process.

“We are proud to partner with communities like Faulkner County in their fight against COVID-19,” said Joe Ye, President and CEO of ULSee. “Our technology allows businesses, government entities, schools, etc., to continue to operate safely during these unprecedented times.”

“We are a tight-knit community, and we take care of each other,” said Ryals. “We will continue to re-evaluate our COVID-19 protocols, as well as identify additional opportunities to create the safest environment possible.”

