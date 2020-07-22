Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office hiring six new deputy positions

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department is hiring six new deputy positions as part of the COPS Hiring Program grant that had been passed by majority rule.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office applied for it and was awarded the grant by the United States Department of Justice through the COPS hiring program.

This grant will help give 75% of funding for the six deputy positions over the three-year award period. The Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the other 25%. The goal of this is for the Sheriff’s Office to secure funding in order to retain the six deputy positions at the end of the three-year period.