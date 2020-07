FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with a teacher to help collect used devices to help students do E-Learning.

The teacher is Shari McGehee who is a teacher from Conway Public Schools.

They want to help collect slightly used devices for students who do not have access to them.

If you have an almost new laptop or iPad that you would like to donate please email shmcgehee7@gmail.com