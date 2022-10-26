FAULKNER CO, Ark – The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has plans to keep kids safe this year on Halloween by putting door hangers on sex offender’s front doors to warn kids not to trick-or-treat at their house.

Chelsea McDaniel is the Sex Offender Coordinator for Faulkner County. She said there are exactly 200 sex offenders in the county right now.

According to the department, signs have traditionally been placed on the doors of sex offenders on active parole or probation.

This Halloween, however, the sheriff’s office is upping that effort by also putting door hangers on level three and four sex offenders who are not on parole or probation.

According to court documents, earlier this year a federal appeals court in Georgia ruled signs placed in front of sex offender’s homes violates First Amendment rights.

McDaniel said putting these tags up is not a violation of privacy because sex offender’s information is already public record, so they are choosing to proceed with the tags. She adds that her top priority is the safety of her community.

“Ultimately sex offenders have some form of community notification,” McDaniel said. “Their information is not protected other than our level ones and a portion of our level twos.”

McDaniel said sex offenders who do not follow Halloween policies in the county can be charged with a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In addition, McDaniel said any level three or four sex offenders who are on active parole or probation will be supervised at the Division of Community Correction Office in Conway on Halloween night