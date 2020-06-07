Fayetteville announces “harmful algae” present in Lake Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With high heat temperatures, many residents are visiting lake Fayetteville this weekend, but the city announced a harmful algae present on Thursday.

According to the media release, a water sample taken by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality reported 30 parts-per-billion of algae scum. These levels are high enough that it requires public notice and signs posted around the area.

The city’s release states that contact with the water should be avoided for the time being, but many lake visitors didn’t event notice the signs. Another said he won’t be back until the city says it’s safe.

“Now that I know that, I’ll definitely be keeping my distance. I’m surprised that I didn’t even hear about it before now.” Fayetteville resident, Paige Fett said.

“It seems like it’s definitely an issue, you know I was planning going down there but with that release, if it doesn’t get under control, I don’t even know why I would go down there.” Fisherman, Harrison Max said.

The release says algae develops in bodies of water with high nutrient content and warm temperatures. It contains toxins that are unsafe for drinking and skin exposure.

If you are exposed to the algae, the release says it should be washed off immediately.