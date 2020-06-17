Fayetteville City Council passes ordinance requiring face masks in public

UPDATE:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An ordinance passed by Fayetteville City Council Tuesday night in a unanimous vote requires everyone to wear masks or face coverings in public areas.

The council added an emergency clause immediately enacting the mask ordinance.

However, a state law requires passed ordinances to be printed in a newspaper before they go into effect.

The ordinance requires anyone in a public business to wear a face mask.

People who are drinking, eating, exercising or in groups of 10 or less with the social distancing of 6 feet or more are exempt from wearing a mask.

The ordinance states wearing a mask does not apply to people in outside settings unless social distancing is not possible.

People with disabling conditions also are exempt.

The ordinance requires businesses of 10 or more people to have masks on-hand to distribute. The council also added a $100,000 fund from the city saying it will buy everyone masks if needed.

It also states businesses must post signs telling customers they must wear a mask before entering. The city posted on its website a sign businesses can print and use.