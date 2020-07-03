Fayetteville police responding to barricaded home invasion suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Police Department is responding to a barricaded subject after an apparent home invasion in the city on Friday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Fayetteville patrol officers responded to an address in the area of Sunrise Mountain for a shooting.

Upon investigation, police “found there was a home invasion and the suspect was possibly holding a hostage,” according to a post from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The FPD Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and made contact with the suspect, who released the hostage.

Police advise the public to avoid the area.