FBI investigating cybersecurity threat at Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Arkansas Children’s Hospital says they have contacted the FBI after a recent cybersecurity threat.

Officials with Arkansas Children’s Hospital released the following statement Thursday:

In response to a recent cybersecurity threat, Arkansas Children’s pulled down and rebooted our IT systems. We also contacted the FBI and engaged an external digital forensics firm. At this time, all Arkansas Children’s patient care services remain available. There is no evidence that any patient information has been impacted. Our team has protocols and practices in place to keep our patients safe during these scenarios. Until this is fully resolved, some appointments and procedures may be delayed. We do not yet have a timeline for repairs but hope to have more information available soon. Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Fox16 has learned the outage is also impacting both the Little Rock and Springdale hospitals.

