FBI looking for potential victims after Little Rock teacher’s assistant faces child porn charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is working on identifying potential victims after a local teacher’s assistant was arrested for the production of child pornography.

FBI agents said that Augustus Shenker is facing multiple child pornography charges. Agents said Shenker has worked at Miss Selma’s since 2017.

The FBI said he was initially arrested Monday for transportation and possession of child pornography, but while he was out on bond they started digging deeper, and he was arrested a second time on Thursday.

“What we found is that he actually wasn’t only in possession and transporting child pornography but he actually allegedly producing child pornography,” Connor Hagan, FBI Little Rock Public Affairs Officer said, “The allegations for production of child pornography means that somebody is actually hands-on with the child and filmed that.”

The school released a statement saying they are fully cooperating with investigators, and they took immediate action and Shenker no longer works at the school.

The school said all employees must complete and pass a criminal background check as required by the Department of Human Services.

Shenker was a teacher’s assistant at Miss Selma’s school in Little Rock.

“That is very serious, and his position as well as uh, the access that he had to children and potential victims in that position was very concerning,” Hagan said.

The FBI is asking for anyone to call their office if they know anything.

“Parents and teachers and members of the public who may have heard something or may know something — reach out directly to the FBI Little Rock office, our number is 501-221-9100,” Hagan said.