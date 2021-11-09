FBI searching for information on person of interest in Morgan Nick disappearance

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — The Little Rock FBI made a big announcement in a case that many Arkansans have talked about from the very beginning.

The disappearance of Morgan Nick happened in 1995, The FBI says they now have a person of interest.

The FBI is now pleading for the public’s help, they hope someone who may know information about the man could give more context for this case.

“For the first time in history of the Morgan Nick investigation, publicly identified him as a person of interest,” Little Rock FBI, Connor Hagan said.

More than 25-years after 6-year-old Morgan Nick disappeared from an Alma baseball field…the FBI could be closer to finding out what happened to her.

Their person of interest in the case is Bill Lincks.

Morgan Nick was last seen outside of a Little League game in June of 1995. Two months after that… Lincks was accused of attempting to kidnap another girl in Van Buren…at a location just eight miles from the Wofford baseball field.

In a search warrant, it mentions a red truck being searched for. The Alma police were also searching for the owner of a red truck in Morgan Nick’s case, but the FBI would not confirm if this was a reason why Lincks is a person of interest.

“We know that he was born in Crawford County,” Hagan said. “We know that he spent time in United States Army and then later in Dallas but we don’t know much about him.”

Lincks died in prison in 2000, while serving a sentence for a sexual assault case involving a girl. Now the FBI is asking for the public to step in and share any information they have about him.

“Even if you know something through somebody, share that information with us,” Hagan said. “No tip is too small, no detail is too insignificant.”

After working on this case for decades they want every detail, down to the type of car he drove or the vehicles he had access to. They said the small tidbits of information people may think aren’t important could help them solve this case.

“We’re asking people who even had a tertiary relationship, to come forward,” Hagan said. “Have you heard of him? Have you heard others talk about him?”

Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.