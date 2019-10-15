FBI: Suspect in 2018 Maumelle murder may have “had a grudge” against victim, case remains unsolved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New information is being released about an unsolved murder in Maumelle last year.

A Tuesday morning joint news conference of the FBI Little Rock Field Office and Maumelle Police Department (MPD) shed light on the investigation of Jerry Stuart’s October 2018 killing.

“Investigators believe this person involved in this incident may have had a grudge against Jerry in the days or weeks preceding his death,” said Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge.

Stuart, 60, was found shot and stabbed outside his home on Kingspark Dr. in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2018.

New details revealed at Tuesday’s news conference:

Investigators released new pieces of video that appear to show a suspect car linked to the crime. The car was seen in Stuart’s neighborhood two days before the murder, the day before the murder and on the day of the murder. It was seen coming into the neighborhood 90 minutes before the killing and leaving immediately after.

More than 100 people have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

There is a reward of up to $15,000 for any information that leads to a resolution in this case.

Stuart’s widow, Cynthia, is an employee of the FBI.

The MPD says the FBI was brought in on the case to help with technology as part of the investigation.

Maumelle Police say they do have “people of interest” in this case but do not want to release names. They say there is a chance the suspect or suspects have left the state.

Stuart was an alumni of Henderson State University where he was on the track and field team. He qualified for the 1980 Olympics.

Days after his murder he was expected to receive a Black Alumni Association award at Henderson.

He had just become a deacon at a local Baptist church.