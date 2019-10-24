FBI urges parents to monitor kids online activity

Tools for parents to keep their children safe from online predators

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Parents listen up! Cybersecurity is becoming a bigger concern now more than ever.

In fact, it’s being called a national epidemic, especially when it comes to explicit photos and videos of children being shared over the internet.

Our Child ID app is the first mobile application created by the FBI provides a convenient place to electronically store photos and other vital information about your children so that it’s literally right at hand if you need it.

With technology advancing rapidly and over 6-thousand new apps being released daily, it’s getting difficult for parents to protect their children.

We visited with the local FBI office to find out what the agency is doing to fight this issue and protect the most innocent.

Just take a look at these figures. Last year, tech companies reported over 45 million online photos and videos being shared depicting sexual abuse of children.

With children having access to smartphone cameras, social media, and cloud storage, online predators are seeking out kids to coerce them into sending explicit and often pornographic photos.

FBI spokesperson Ryan Kennedy says parents need to be more vigilant when it comes to what their children are doing online.

“There are predators out there who are constantly seeking new ways to exploit digital media to victimize our children.

So this is a real risk that parents need to be aware of,” he says.

The FBI advises parents to have open and honest conversations with their children.

Also look out for applications like Facebook Messenger, Hidden Calculator (which allows you to hide photos), or storage services like Dropbox.

These allow the predators to conceal their identity and share rapidly.

So, how do you protect your kids?

Here are just a few apps recommended by viewers like you.

Life360

SaferKid

OurPact

Bark App

Qustodio

The FBI also recommends downloading the Child ID app, which you can find by clicking here.