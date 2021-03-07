Feed the City event looks to help North Little Rock families dealing with pandemic hardships

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of meals were boxed up and handed out Saturday by volunteers in the Oak Grove neighborhood of North Little Rock at the latest “Feed the City” event.

Life Abundant Ministries of North Little Rock helped coordinate the effort.

The OK Program, City Serve of Arkansas, the Natural State Recovery Program and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were among the groups helping out.

The pandemic continues to make life difficult for many families in central Arkansas.

“One particular lady who came through said she’s lost two jobs, and basically she broke down while she was telling me, she was trying to express how much of a blessing this was and is to her family,” Bishop Fred Harris with Life Abundant Ministries said.

The next “Feed the City” event is planned for March 20. Bishop Harris says details will be shared in the next two weeks.