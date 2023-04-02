LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell is in Arkansas to see the tornado damage up close and offer support on behalf of the federal government.

Sunday morning Criswell held a joint press conference along with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge and Attorney General Tim Griffin at the neighborhood near the Colony West Shopping Center.

Prior to the press conference, Criswell got a firsthand look at damage around Little Rock.

In her remarks, Criswell expressed the importance of seeing the devastation firsthand. She said she has been inspired by stories of the response by both first responders and neighbors.

Criswell says one family, when asked about damage to her own home told her, quote, “I’m only worried about my neighbor.”

Criswell expressed gratitude to insurance companies who are working with those who are covered.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. noted the importance of having the FEMA administrator on the ground in Little Rock within two days of the damage and spoke about the opening of the Family Assistance Center in west Little Rock beginning Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge expressed gratitude for the recovery efforts that are underway and encouraged the offering of money, time, hours and prayers.

Attorney General Tim Griffin reminded the public to be mindful of scams and to keep an eye out for potential price gouging but noted that 99 percent of the people helping out are doing what they are supposed to be doing.

State and federal officials are spending much of the afternoon surveying storm damage in Wynne along with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

For individuals that are underinsured or don’t have insurance, the FEMA Administrator gave several options to register for assistance, those include calling 1-800-621-FEMA, DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA smartphone app.