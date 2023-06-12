LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nearly 2 and a half months ago, an EF3 tornado hit Arkansas. Since then, employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been living in the area to help.

Their Federal Coordinating Officer, Roland Jackson, has encouraged these workers to get out and about to create a healthy work-life balance.

Danielle Stomber, a FEMA assistant external affairs officer, appreciates the encouragement for balance.

“This work-life balance initiative that they’re pushing us for, and encouraging us, has really been just amazing to have that support from our Federal Coordinating Officer and Senior leadership as well,” Stomber said.

When disaster strikes, FEMA says their employees work around the clock, seven days a week to assist where needed.

Now, their office hours have scaled back, and created time to enjoy the Natural State. They say it helps them understand the people and area, and to better craft messaging to reach survivors.

“I love communicating, when I know that the message gets out, and when I know people are visiting the DRCs, Disaster Recovery Centers, and we see applications come in for FEMA assistance, I know that message is getting out,” Stomber said.

From Little Rock’s Dirtiest 5K Mud Run, to the River Cities Dragon Boat Races, to exploring the River Market District, these workers have been practicing team bonding while getting a feel for the city.

Theresa Jones, FEMA Program Liaison Specialist with External Affairs, added an extra element of fun for the team.

“I was asked to participate in the mud run, and I said I would do it on one condition that we dress up for it, so we all dressed as though we were attending a prom,” Jones said.

FEMA’s sister organization, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, has also been partaking in the activities in-between work hours. Both organizations say going into the city helps them understand the area to better provide the assistance needed to tornado survivors.

“On every disaster I try to go out of my way to find things in the local area, get to know the community. It helps me with knowing what kind of messaging is needed out there, getting to meet the locals, and getting an understanding of the culture,” Stomber said.

This team is continuing their work in Arkansas, and already has more activities planned for this weekend. As a reminder, July 3rd is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from the March 31 tornado.