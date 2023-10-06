LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Filmland Arkansas is splitting its annual Filmland festival into two separate events this year.

This weekend Filmland Arkansas will be taking over the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts’ Performing Arts Center.

Next weekend, Oct. 13-17, the Arkansas Cinema Society will host Filmland 2023, which will be headlined by a sneak preview of Director Jeff Nichols’ newest film “The Bikeriders.”

Filmland Arkansas in recent years has showcased and celebrated films with an Arkansas connection.

Whether shot in the state, directed by an Arkansan or featuring an Arkansan cast and crew; the event features seven blocks of short films, three features and two workshops.

To learn more about Filmland Arkansas and for ticket information, visit ArkansasCinemaSociety.org.