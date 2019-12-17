Final touches near completion for repairs to Arkansas levee, deadline Dec. 31

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Dec. 31 deadline to determine how to best fix the levees in the state is quickly approaching.

In June 2019 Governor Asa Hutchinson called for the Arkansas’ Levee Task Force to study and analyze the current conditions of the state’s levees and create a report providing recommendations to prevent future flooding.

Today in an open meeting held at the Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Little Rock the 25 members of the Arkansas’ Levee Task Force carefully reviewed the currently 75 page report.

It seemed anything was up for question as the members of the task force along with outside participants were quick to point out adjustments needed to the report.

Jami Cook, the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety, and the Chairwoman for the Task Force says the detailed process is necessary to ensure the catastrophic flooding that occured in late May/ early June will never happen again.

“Because we want it right,” says Cook. “We worked a long time to make sure that this report was correct. That it is usable. That our local levees boards – that are federal congress can pick this thing up and use it.”

The group’s recommendations will manage how 10 million dollars is spent to mend the broken levees along a number of rivers in Arkansas and best practices for found weaknesses in the levee system.

This is the 7th meeting for the Task Force and Cook says another meeting can be called if they deem it necessary. Cook adds she is confident the report will be done by the deadline – if not sooner.