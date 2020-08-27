‘Finish Sydney’s Run’ challenge takes to social media honoring Sydney Sutherland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark.— Runners across Arkansas are keeping the memory of Sydney Sutherland alive after she went for a jog last Wednesday and never came home.

Her body was found two days later after police say she was kidnapped and killed.

Sutherland’s friends are now running and posting to social media using the hashtag ‘#FinishSydneysRun’ to keep her memory alive.

“I literally would just replay over and over again in my mind Sydney didn’t get to finish this,” said Danielle Wright.

Wright grew up with Sutherland and her family. She says she is going the extra mile to honor the nurse who loved a lot of things, including running.

“She loved to run, she loved people, she loved God, she loved anyone she came into contact with,” said Wright.

Wright says she is tagging others in her running posts who didn’t know Sutherland with hopes of spreading Sutherland’s light.

“It does not have to end right here with her run, we can continue to do the things Sydney loved to do,” said Wright.

Wright says she hopes more people will use the hashtag and start running for Sutherland while striving to be more like her.

“Her spirit is just soaring, through every run, through every Facebook share, her story is being told and people are wanting to know who is Sydney,” said Wright.