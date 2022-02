PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Pines Mall in Pine Bluff.

According to officials with the Jefferson County Emergency Management, the fire started around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Officials also noted that the flames appear to be coming from the mall’s food court.

Officials said that fire crews have the fire contained and it did not spread to the Dillard’s store, but there may be smoke damage to the store.

This is a developing story.