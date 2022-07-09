MAUMELLE, Ark. – Fire officials in Maumelle are investigating a fire that happened at Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill on Murphy Drive on Saturday evening.

According to officials with the Maumelle Fire Department, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Witnesses say the fire appears that it stared on the roof. The building is heavily damaged by water and smoke.

There is no estimate for how long repairs will take and the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.