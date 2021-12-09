Firefighter: One found dead in Pine Bluff house fire Wednesday night

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Wednesday night fire claimed the life of a Pine Bluff resident trapped inside a home.

According to firefighters, crews responded to a house fire on West 4th Street at 10:53 p.m.

The resident was found in the central area of the home and removed by search and rescue crews.

That person was later pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.

The cause of the fire is continuing to be investigated.

This marks the second deadly housefire in Pine Bluff this week.

On Tuesday, authorities said a 3-year-old died after sustaining injuries in a house fire on West 20th Avenue.

Investigators said they believe that blaze was caused by a space heater.