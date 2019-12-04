Firefighter who helped Arkansas runner taken ill during race advises everyone to learn CPR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local firefighter is urging people to get CPR certified after his heroic actions potentially helped save a man’s life.

It all happened Thanksgiving morning during the United Way Turkey Trot in Conway.

What was supposed to be a fun light run for firefighter Roger Darr turned into him stopping just a mile and a half into the race and getting on his knees to perform CPR on another runner – a man he never met.

“There is people that are not firefighters and EMT that are trained in CPR. So there are classes all over the place all the time. Call Red Cross, they do classes all the time. So get trained in CPR. Pray for people. Assist when it’s needed,” he advises.

Darr says the man’s wife reached out to him on Facebook and says her husband is doing well.

He is still recovering in the hospital after undergoing heart bypass surgery yesterday and is expected to be released later this week.