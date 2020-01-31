Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Maumelle home, no injuries

MAUMELLE, Ark.- The Maumelle and North Little Rock Fire Departments battled a blaze at a Maumelle home early Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Coronado Cove around 12:30 Friday morning.

According to Michael Cossey, the Public Information Officer for the Maumelle Fire Department, the first eight firefighters that arrived found thick smoke at a two-story home, and could not see inside.

Officials say the fire began in the chimney and was quickly contained, but it took two hours to extinguish the flames.

Cossey called the fire a “stubborn” one.

Cossey says the fire burned within hidden void spaces inside the stone chimney, which caused it to lean and threaten to collapse on or near the firefighters.

Officials say the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by using their 100-foot tower ladder to get to the top of the chimney.

Cossey says 10 Maumelle firefighters and an engine company from North Little Rock helped put the fire out.

Cossey also says two people were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.

There were no injuries reported.