LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fire crews are investigating fires that broke out at two gyms in Little Rock on Thursday.

Little Rock Fire Department Officials said fires broke out in the men’s restrooms of both the Little Rock Athletic Club on Sam Peck Road and the 10 Fitness on Rodney Parham Road.

According to officials, the first at the LRAC started around 11:30 a.m. and the fire at the 10 Fitness happened around 4 p.m.

Firetrucks everywhere at @10Fitness on Rodney Parham.. A couple of ladies outside told me there was smoke coming from the men’s restroom. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/7DhJHkaioZ — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) November 16, 2023

The Little Rock Athletic Club is back open but the daycare is closed Thursday and Friday.

LRFD officials said crews are investigating the cause of the fires.